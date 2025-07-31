Uttarakhand Tourism Department Mandates Tourist Registration for Visits to Mussoorie

The tourists visiting Mussoorie will now have to register their details on a portal developed by the Uttarakhand Tourism Department at the time of check-in, according to the advisory. District Tourism Officer Brijendra Pandey said that the new rule came into force on Wednesday, July 30.

He added that hotels, guest houses, homestays, and other such facilities must first register themselves on the portal and register their guests as they check in. The move is aimed at tackling overcrowding and managing traffic after tourist footfall nearly doubled between 2022 and 2024.

Establishments will first have to register their facilities on the portal by providing details such as the owner's name, phone number, type of accommodation (hotel, homestay, or other), name of the property, number of rooms, and total capacity. Subsequently, they will register the guests.

“As per the directions of the tourism department, we have requested our fellow hoteliers to comply with the new rules,” said Sanjay Aggarwal, president of the Mussoorie Hotels Association.