Uttarakhand Tragedy: 25-Year-Old Man Collapses and Dies While Working Out in Gym

Uttarakhand: Young man suddenly fainted while working out at gym in Udham Singh Nagar. He was immediately rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him dead. According to Jagran reports, 25-year-old Kamal Bora, son of Govind Singh Bora, ran an Army gym in the nearby village of Durgapur.

As usual, Kamal was working out at the gym on Wednesday morning. During the workout, he felt dizzy, drank water, and collapsed. People present at spot rushed Kamal, to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The news of his death caused an uproar among his family members.

Deceased was Govind Singh Bora's only son. His father is a retired army officer. The last rites were performed at Chitrashala Ghat in Haldwani amid a mournful atmosphere.