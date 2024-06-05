Uttarakhand Tragedy: Four Trekkers Dead, Others Feared Trapped in Sahasratal Due to Extreme Weather Conditions; Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video)

Four trekkers from Karnataka's Bengaluru lost died in Uttarakhand due to extreme weather conditions, a senior government officer said on Wednesday, June 5.

There were 19 trekkers, out of which four died while the rescue operations were on to save others trapped at Sahasratal in Uttarakhand, the Principal Secretary in the Revenue Department, Rashmi Mahesh, told news agency PTI.

She said the identity of those who died in the tragedy was not known. According to her, the District Magistrate of Garhwal was monitoring the rescue operation.

Rescue Operation Underway in Sahastratal

उत्तराखंड : उत्तरकाशी के सहस्त्रताल ट्रैकिंग रूट पर खराब मौसम के चलते करीब 20 टैकर्स फंस गए हैं। इनमें से कुछ टैकर्स की मौत होने की सूचना है। वायुसेना के 2 हेलीकॉप्टर से इन्हें रेस्क्यू करने का काम जारी है। pic.twitter.com/PLFSxWni0g — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 5, 2024

Earlier in the day, the SDRF team rescued 6 trekkers who were trapped on the Sahastratal trek route. They were taken to the hospital, where they received medical check-ups and first aid. The condition of all is said to be fine, said District Administration Uttarkashi.

Mahesh said an Indian Air Force helicopter has also been pressed into service. She added that the Indian Mountaineering Foundation organized the trekking.

#WATCH | Uttarkashi: The third rescue team of 4 members of SDRF dispatched to join the search operation to rescue the trekkers trapped on the Sahastratal trek route. pic.twitter.com/UhV9ISDiLT — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2024

The third rescue team, consisting of four SDRF members, was dispatched to join the search operation to rescue the trekkers trapped on the Sahastratal trek route.