Uttarakhand Tragedy: One Dead, Seven Injured, Several Missing After Bus Plunges Into Rudraprayag River

By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: June 26, 2025 09:45 IST2025-06-26T09:44:02+5:302025-06-26T09:45:26+5:30

In the Rudraprayag area of Uttarakhand, an 18-seater bus fell into the Alaknanda River, killing at least one passenger ...

Uttarakhand Tragedy: One Dead, Seven Injured, Several Missing After Bus Plunges Into Rudraprayag River | Uttarakhand Tragedy: One Dead, Seven Injured, Several Missing After Bus Plunges Into Rudraprayag River

Uttarakhand Tragedy: One Dead, Seven Injured, Several Missing After Bus Plunges Into Rudraprayag River

In the Rudraprayag area of Uttarakhand, an 18-seater bus fell into the Alaknanda River, killing at least one passenger and injuring seven others. While police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams continue search and rescue efforts at the scene, seven individuals have been rescued so far, reported ANI. Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey said, "One person has died and seven people injured after an 18-seater bus fell into the Alaknanda river in Gholthir of Rudraprayag district. Teams of SDRF, police and administration are present on the spot for the rescue operation."

Police Headquarters spokesperson IG Nilesh Anand Bharane said, "In the Rudraprayag district's Gholthir sector, a bus lost control and plunged into the Alaknanda river. 18 individuals were on the bus, according to the information that has been gathered at this point."

The rescue effort is in progress.

Open in app
Tags :uttarakhandBus AccidentRiverAccident NewsDeath News