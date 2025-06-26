Uttarakhand Tragedy: One Dead, Seven Injured, Several Missing After Bus Plunges Into Rudraprayag River

In the Rudraprayag area of Uttarakhand, an 18-seater bus fell into the Alaknanda River, killing at least one passenger and injuring seven others. While police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams continue search and rescue efforts at the scene, seven individuals have been rescued so far, reported ANI. Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey said, "One person has died and seven people injured after an 18-seater bus fell into the Alaknanda river in Gholthir of Rudraprayag district. Teams of SDRF, police and administration are present on the spot for the rescue operation."

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | One person dead, seven injured after an 18-seater bus falls into the Alaknanda river in Gholthir of Rudraprayag district. Teamsof SDRF, Police and Administration conduct search and rescue oeprationd



Video source: Police pic.twitter.com/dgdznAc0ck — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2025

VIDEO | Rudraprayag: A passenger bus plunged into the Alaknanda River near Gholtir on the Badrinath Highway. Rescue operation is currently underway. Further details awaited.



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/yxDirR2jMW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 26, 2025

Police Headquarters spokesperson IG Nilesh Anand Bharane said, "In the Rudraprayag district's Gholthir sector, a bus lost control and plunged into the Alaknanda river. 18 individuals were on the bus, according to the information that has been gathered at this point."



The rescue effort is in progress.