Uttarakhand Transport Corporation Commences Dehradun to Ayodhya Bus Service Ahead of Ram Mandir Inauguration

In anticipation of the upcoming grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir on January 22, the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation has started a bus service from Dehradun to Ayodhya, following the directives of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. This bus will depart from Dehradun at 11:30 am and reach Ayodhya at 5 am the next day and will depart from Ayodhya at 3 pm and reach Dehradun at 8 am the next day, stated an official release by the Uttarakhand Chief Minister office.

The total fare for the bus service from Dehradun to Ayodhya has been set at Rs 1,095, as reported by ANI. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had earlier emphasized the necessity for the commencement of bus services from Dehradun, Haldwani, and Haridwar to Ayodhya during a meeting with the Uttarakhand transport department. This initiative aims to cater to the rising number of devotees and tourists visiting the sacred site.

Additionally, the Chief Minister also urged Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to extend the proposed Vande Bharat Rail service from Dehradun-Lucknow to Ayodhya ahead of the grand consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir on January 22. The Chief Minister said that with the extension of Vande Bharat Rail service till Shri Ayodhya Dham, the travel from Uttarakhand to Ayodhya will become much easier for the residents of Uttarakhand as well as the devotees coming to Devbhoomi