Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: 41 trapped workers to be evacuated shortly

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the pipe laying work to reach the 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi has been completed.

A team of "rat-hole miners" began manual drilling operations yesterday to reach the 41 workers trapped within the debris of the collapsed Silk Yara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarakashi as rescue ops entered Day 17.Nodal Officer for the Silkyara tunnel operation and Secretary to the Uttarakhand government, Neeraj Khairwal informed that if there are no more hurdles, the rescuers are anticipating an early evacuation of the trapped labourers.

He said, "As of now, we have pushed 55.3 metres of the pipe. This includes clearing of the rubble as well as laying the pipe. Only a little more distance remains. It might be somewhere between 57-59 metres. It might take a few more hours if there are no more hurdles. By evening we are hoping. Let's pray and hope for the best".