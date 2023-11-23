Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Final phase of rescue ops halted

The last phase of the Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operations has been stopped due to a technical glitch. A team of experts has been called in from Delhi. The work is likely to resume after 12. The alignment of a steel pipe that has been bent, which is proving to be a hindrance in the relief work.An NDRF team with 15 members are being led by a commandant. This team has been assigned the mission of rescuing the 41 laborers who have been trapped for the past 10 days in the collapsed Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi.

First images of labourers, who were trapped for more than a week in under construction Silkyara Bend – Barkot tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district, came out on Tuesday showing all of them as safe. The video was shot with the help of endoscopic flexi camera.In the video, it can be seen that all workers are safe, providing relief to all, especially trapped labourers families.The workers were contacted via WiFi walkie talkie in which they demanded evacuation as soon as possible. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also spoken to officials working at the site.On November 12, it was reported that a portion of the under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot collapsed due to debris falling in the 60 metre stretch on Silkyara side of tunnel.