Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: PM Modi speaks to CM Dhami on rescue operations

New Delhi, Nov 23 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami over the phone to take stock of the rescue operation being carried out to save 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel.

In a post of X (in Hindi), Dhami said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi called today and sought information about the ongoing rescue operation to safely take out the workers trapped in the under construction tunnel in Silkyara, Uttarkashi...

"The Prime Minister was also informed about the rescue operation being conducted on a war footing in coordination with central agencies, international experts and the state administration."

Dhami further said, "The Prime Minister was also informed about the steps taken to ensure the arrangement of doctors, ambulance, heli service and temporary hospital for the treatment and care of the workers on the spot and to preparations at AIIMS Rishikesh in case of any emergency.

"Also conveyed to the Prime Minister about the continuous talks with the labour brothers and their families and their welfare and also informed about my own monitoring of the rescue operations while staying in Uttarkashi.

This is the third time that the Prime Minister has spoken to CM Dhami about the rescue operations.

