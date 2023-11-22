Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue operation enters day 11, location identified for vertical drilling

The ongoing mission to rescue 41 workers trapped inside Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel enters day 11 following its collapse on November 12 due to a landslide. A breakthrough occurred on the tenth day as an endoscopic camera provided the first visuals of the trapped workers. A multi-agency operation is in progress, employing a five-point plan to drill a rescue tunnel.

#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel rescue | Location has been identified for vertical drilling to bring out 41 workers trapped inside Silkyara Tunnel.



A part of the Silkyara tunnel collapsed in Uttarkashi on November 12. pic.twitter.com/EPYq0eEBNE — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2023

Vertical drilling from three different hill points is set to reach the workers in 2-3 days, according to government estimates. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) aids the effort by constructing roads near the tunnel site to facilitate machinery access for rescue operations. The urgency persists as rescuers identify locations for vertical drilling, aiming to expedite the retrieval of those trapped in the Silkyara tunnel collapse.

Rescuers insert endoscopy camera into the tunnel

Yesterday, rescuers managed to insert an endoscopy camera into the tunnel and the first visuals captured showed the 41 workers had ample space inside the tunnel for them to move about. The rescue team was seen clearly talking to the workers trapped in the tunnel through the pipeline. The rescue team requested the workers to come in front of the endoscopic flexi camera which was inserted through the pipeline. A worker took out the camera from the pipeline and held it inside the confined space so that everyone could be identified.

All the 41 trapped workers assembled near the camera and the rescue team asked them to clean the screen of the camera. The rescue team informed them that the pipeline would be cleaned with water and a blower so they asked them to keep back the camera and get away from the pipeline and the compressor.

The collapse occurred on November 12 during the construction of a tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot, trapping 41 labourers due to a muck fall in a 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel. The workers are believed to be trapped in a 2 km-built tunnel portion, which is complete with concrete work that provides safety to the workers. This portion of the tunnel has access to electricity and water.