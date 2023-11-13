Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue operations intensify for 40 trapped workers; food and oxygen provided

Rescue operations are underway in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district as nearly 40 workers remain trapped in the Silkyara Tunnel. Officials confirm the workers' safety, with established communication and oxygen supply through a pipeline initially laid for water supply. Food items are being provided using the same pipeline, facilitated by a compressor at night. Heavy excavator machines are deployed for debris removal.

The incident occurred when a section of the under-construction tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway collapsed on Sunday morning, trapping the workers. Police, National Disaster Response Force, and State Disaster Response Force personnel initiated a swift search and rescue operation. Uttarkashi Superintendent of Police Arpan Yaduvanshi reported ongoing efforts.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, staying abreast of the situation, urged an expedited rescue operation. He communicated with Uttarkashi District Magistrate Ruhela for updates. Dhami, expressing concern on Facebook, stated, "I am in touch with the officials on the spot and constantly monitoring the situation. I have asked them to expedite the rescue efforts. I pray everyone is rescued safely."

The focus remains on the safe evacuation of the trapped workers amid collaborative efforts from various rescue agencies.