Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue teams drill nearly 20 meters in vertical operation to reach trapped workers

In a significant development, rescue operations have taken a new turn in the ongoing effort to save 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel in Uttarakhand for the past 14 days. The rescue team has successfully drilled vertically through nearly 20 meters down the hill above the tunnel, marking a crucial step forward.

In their new vertical approach, rescue workers have to drill down 86 metres to reach the tunnel, and by evening, the Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL) had bored down to about 19.5 metres, HT reported. According to reports, if no unforeseen obstacles arise, the rescuers aim to reach the trapped workers by Thursday, though the operation has already extended beyond initial expectations.

“SJVNL is drilling a 1.2 metre diameter hole vertically for evacuation of the trapped men. We identified spots where the drilling could be better... We think that this will complete in 100 hours (next four days) if there is no obstacle. One drilling rig of machine can only drill for 45 metres. We will have to change the rig,” the report quoted Mahmood Ahmad, additional secretary, ministry of road transport and highways of India, and managing director of National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) as having said.

It also said as the drilling progresses, 700mm wide pipes are being inserted to create an escape passage. “A little distance away, a thinner, 200mm probe is being pushed in. It has reached the 70-metre mark,” it said.

However, it added the latest approach may bring up its own complications. “Drilling from the top of the hill may impact the stability of the tunnel which was still undergoing construction,” the report quoted officials as having said. “Drilling from the hilltop may impact the stability of the tunnel. There is a risk of tunnel collapse or further structural damage, especially if the construction of the tunnel was not completed or if the tunnel is not adequately supported… maintaining communication between the drilling team and the trapped workers inside the tunnel is crucial,” the report quoted an official as having said.

In the initial two weeks of the operation, horizontal digging proved unsuccessful due to obstacles such as hard rocks, metal structures, and steel girders within the debris. The use of a large auger drill led to further challenges, with the machine getting stuck on Friday evening, prompting officials to abandon the 25-tonne equipment.

As the nation awaits updates on this critical situation, the rescue teams continue their relentless efforts, navigating through the complexities of the terrain and construction uncertainties to bring relief to the trapped workers.