Uttarakhand: Violence Erupts in Haldwani After Demolition of 'Illegal' Madrasa; Stones Pelted, Vehicles Set On Fire

Violent clashes erupted between police forces and local residents in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, following the demolition of a madrassa by municipal authorities, citing it as an encroachment on government land. Numerous injuries were reported among police personnel, officials, and journalists, while police vehicles were set ablaze during the confrontations.

Municipal commissioner Pankaj Upadhyay, city magistrate Richa Singh, and SDM Paritosh Verma were present during the demolition, which led to the clashes near Banbhulpura police station. The escalation occurred when local residents retaliated by pelting stones at officials and police, resulting in violent clashes.

VIDEO | The authorities in Uttarakhand's Haldwani demolished a madrasa believed to have been illegally constructed near the Banbhulpura police station today. pic.twitter.com/6HYLDktGBf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 8, 2024

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has convened a meeting of senior officials in response to the situation, with additional forces deployed to the area to maintain order.

The Haldwani Municipal Corporation had been conducting an anti-encroachment drive in the region, culminating in the planned demolition of the madrassa. Prior to the operation, discussions between religious leaders, local councilors, and Municipal Commissioner Pankaj Upadhyay aimed to address concerns, but tensions flared during the talks.

An investigation revealed that an illegal ‘namaz place‘ was being constructed on Nazul land in the area known as Malik Ka Bagicha in Banbhulpura. The Municipal Corporation issued a notice instructing the madrassa authorities to vacate the site by February 1.