Uttarakhand Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Five Districts Including Dehradun and Nainital

Rainfall has created havoc in Uttarakhand resulting in landslides and blocking roads in many areas of states including Rudraprayag and Badrinath. After the cloud burst at Dharali village around 1:45 pm at least 9 army soldiers are missing in the Uttarkashi disaster after the impact of the burst in their army bas camp in Harsil which is just 4km away. After the heavy natural disaster last night Uttarakhand is on high alert for today as well. Weather department has issued heavy rainfall alert for five districts of states. Due to continues rainfall, Ganga river is flowing above the normal flood level.

The cities on heavy rainfall alerts are: Dehradun, Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar and Bageshwar. After the weather department update all schools and Anganwadi centers from Class 1 to 12 will remain closed today in nine districts: Dehradun, Nainital, Tehri, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Champawat, Pauri, Almora and Bageshwar.

After cloud Burst in Dharali village on Tuesday CM Pushkar Singh Dhami tweeted on X," The news of heavy damage caused by a cloudburst in the Dharali (Uttarkashi) region is extremely sad and distressing. SDRF, NDRF, district administration, and other related teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations on a war footing. In this regard, I am in constant contact with senior officials, and the situation is being closely monitored. I pray to God for everyone's safety.