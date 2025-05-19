Uttarakhand Weather Update: Orange Alert Issued During Chardham Yatra; Pilgrims Advised to Travel with Caution

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in the hilly districts of Uttarakhand for today and tomorrow. The alert signals the possibility of intense weather conditions that may impact travel and safety, particularly in higher altitude regions. In light of this, the Uttarakhand Police has issued an advisory to pilgrims undertaking the Chardham Yatra, urging them to travel with caution, monitor weather updates, and avoid risky routes. “We request all yatris to proceed with care and stay informed about weather conditions. In case of any emergency, dial 112 immediately,” the police stated in a public advisory. The Chardham Yatra, which includes visits to Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, sees a high influx of pilgrims during this season. Authorities have stepped up monitoring efforts along the route to ensure the safety of travelers.

Meanwhile, The India Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall alert for South Indian states such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala till May 24. IMD has also warned about heavy rains in Northeast India till May 23.With Karnataka's capital Bengaluru witnessing a heavy downpour since Sunday, May 18, the IMD has issued a yellow alert across 23 districts of the state including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Belagavi and Mandya. Bengaluru has alone witnessed 103 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours as per IMD, with the city witnessing traffic congestion and extreme waterlogging. The situation has worsened the conditions for people living in low lying areas as the rainwater entered their houses