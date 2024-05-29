Uttarakhand YouTuber Suraj Singh Pharswan Harassed Two Jain Monks; Booked After Video Goes Viral

A YouTuber in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district was booked for harassing two Digambar Jain monks for not wearing clothes. Abhinav Kumar, Director general of police (DGP) said that I asked the STF to register the FIR and transfer it to Tehri.

“learnt about the video on Monday afternoon, in which objectionable comments have been made about our Digambar Jain sect, their feelings and beliefs have been hurt. I handed over the matter to a special task force and asked them to inquire. It came to light that a local resident made the video in the Tottaghati area under the Devprayag police station in the Tehri Garhwal district. He has been identified. I asked the STF to register the FIR and transfer it to Tehri,”. said Kumar.

Video of YouTuber Suraj Singh Pharswan Harassing Jain Monks

ये है चमोली (उत्तराखंड) का यूट्यूबर सूरज सिंह फर्स्वाण। कुछ जैन मुनि उत्तराखंड गए तो उनके कपड़े नहीं पहनकर घूमने पर इसको आपत्ति थी। इसने अमर्यादित व्यवहार करते हुए Video बनाई और वायरल की। पुलिस ने IPC सेक्शन- 153A, 295A आईपीसी एवं 67A में FIR दर्ज कर ली है, गिरफ्तारी बाकी है। pic.twitter.com/YlttPeVybo — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 27, 2024

Suraj Singh Pharswan has been booked under sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 295-A ( deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 67-A (publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act) of the Information Technology Act at Devprayag police station in Tehri Garhwal.

After his video went viral a controversy erupted over his conduct, Pharswan apologised for his conduct, stressing that his intention wasn’t to hurt anybody’s religious sentiments and that he was only seeking to educate himself about the practices.