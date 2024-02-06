Uttarakhand's New Law Requires Live-in Couples to Register or Face Legal Consequences

Couples who wish to live in a live-in relationship must register under the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand. Failure to do so may result in legal action, including a jail term of up to six months and a fine of Rs 25,000, or both. Parental consent is required for individuals under 21 and a statement must be submitted to the Registrar indicating residency in Uttarakhand. If a couple remains in a live-in relationship for over a month without submitting a statement, they may face punishment, including imprisonment for up to three months, a fine of Rs 10,000, or both.

If live-in partners withhold or provide false information, they may be imprisoned for up to three months and fined up to Rs 25,000, as per the proposed UCC. The statements of live-in partners will be forwarded to the local police station, and authorities will inform the police if any details are found to be incorrect.

Under the Uttarakhand UCC, a woman abandoned in a live-in relationship can seek maintenance through the court. Additionally, a child in a live-in relationship will be considered the legitimate child of the couple under the UCC provisions.