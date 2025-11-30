Uttarakhand's new sports policy nurturing young talent: CM Dhami

Dehradun, Nov 30 Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Sunday that a new sports policy has been implemented in the state to provide new opportunities and platforms for sports talents.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the International President's Cup-2025 and the Fourth Tehri Water Sports Cup-2025 organised by THDC in Tehri Garhwal, CM Dhami said, "The development of world-class sports infrastructure is also continuously ongoing in the state, due to which the successful organisation of prestigious national and international competitions is now possible in Uttarakhand."

At the Tehri Garhwal event, CM Dhami felicitated the medal winners.

He said the state government is continuously making efforts to expand tourism activities in Tehri Garhwal.

"As a result of this, Tehri Lake is today rapidly emerging as a major destination for adventure sports alongside energy production," he said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister praised the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad for guiding youth from personal development toward national development and inspiring them with a sense of patriotism.

Speaking at the 71st 'National Convention' of ABVP and Prof. Yashwantrao Kelkar Youth Award Ceremony in Dehradun, the Chief Minister said, "For more than seven decades, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has been continuously working to awaken students and youth, guiding them from personal development toward national development and fully inspiring them with a sense of patriotism."

In a separate message on X, he said, "Respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji's visit to Adi Kailash and his guidance have given this region a new identity. Three years ago, fewer than 2,000 tourists used to come here, but today that number has increased to more than 30,000."

In a comment close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's praise for the growing winter tourism in Uttarakhand, the Chief Minister said, "This unprecedented expansion in the tourism sector has created new employment opportunities for local people. Families who had previously migrated are now returning to the village."

The High-Altitude Ultra Marathon recently organised here has also given a new momentum to the growing popularity of this region. More than 750 athletes from 18 states arrived here, he said.

"We are proud that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Modi, our double-engine government has worked to give new momentum to Uttarakhand's tourism and take it to new heights," CM Dhami wrote on X.

