Uttarkashi Accident: 27 Chardham Devotees from Madhya Pradesh Injured as Drunk Driver Overturns Bus on Gangotri Highway (Watch Video)

A Chardham pilgrimage bus carrying 41 devotees from Madhya Pradesh overturned near Nalupani Dharasu on the Gangotri highway in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district while en route from Yamunotri to Gangotri Dham. A total of 27 passengers sustained minor injuries and were taken to the Primary Health Centre in Dunda for treatment.

According to passengers, the driver was allegedly drinking and speaking on the phone while driving. Despite repeated requests from the pilgrims to reduce speed during the 30-kilometre stretch, he did not listen and eventually lost control at a sharp turn.

Traffic Halted On Gangotri Highway Due to Accident

#WATCH | Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand | SDRF rescued 41 passengers travelling in a bus carrying 41 passengers. The bus met with an accident after it went out of control and overturned near Dharasu Band.



SDRF and the district police force carried out quick rescue operations and…

Shaken by the incident, the pilgrims decided to end their journey and return home. SDRF and the district police force carried out quick rescue operations and evacuated all the passengers safely from the bus. Eight to ten persons sustained minor injuries.