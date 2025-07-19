Uttarkashi chopper hit overhead cable during crash landing: AAIB

New Delhi, July 19 The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Saturday released its preliminary findings in the tragic helicopter crash that occurred on May 8 in Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand.

According to the report, the pilot made an unsuccessful attempt to land the helicopter on the Uttarkashi-Gangotri National Highway (NH-34) before the aircraft plunged into a gorge.

The report states that the helicopter had been airborne for approximately 20 minutes when it began descending from its assigned altitude. The pilot initially attempted an emergency landing near Gangnani, along the NH-34.

However, during the manoeuvre, the helicopter's main rotor blade struck an overhead fibre-optic cable running parallel to the road.

The plane lost control and fell down a hillside without making a safe landing, landing against a tree about 250 feet deep in a gorge.

Essential evidence, such as perishable materials and vital parts from the helicopter's engine for additional analysis, was gathered by AAIB officials during an on-site investigation.

In order to piece together what happened before the crash, the AAIB team also spoke with first responders, local authorities, and eyewitnesses.

Coordination with foreign agencies is being used to conduct the probe.

The pilot, Captain Robin Singh (60), was one of six people killed in the tragic incident. Kala Chandrakant Soni (61), Vedanti (48), Ruchi Agrawal (56), Radha Agrawal (79), and Vijaya Lakshmi Reddy (57) were the other victims. In the collision, one person was hurt. At the time of the accident, the private company operating the helicopter was travelling to the Gangotri temple.

Authorities are still investigating the crash in order to identify its underlying causes.

