Uttarkashi: Landslide Near Netala Village Halts Traffic on Gangnani Road for 3 Hours (Watch video)

Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand is experiencing heavy rainfall from past few days, resulting in landslide and flashflood in many areas. On august 6 in himalayan village of Dharali witnessed cloudburst in which many people got trapped. After this incident another natural disaster took place in Uttarkashi's Netala village on Uttarkashi-Gangnani road. A landslide disrupted the traffic on this road for more than three hours.

The landslide in the middle of the road divide the village into two sides creating the major traffic jam. As of now their is no update over the casualties. Following the accident JCB arrived at the location and the currently clearing the debris. The route towards Gangnani still remains blocked.

Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand: A landslide near Netala village on the Uttarkashi–Gangnani road has disrupted traffic for over three hours. JCB machines are working to clear the debris, as the route towards Gangnani remains blocked pic.twitter.com/eH7mWoxeEe — IANS (@ians_india) August 11, 2025

Uttarakhand Weather update

IMD has issued orange and yellow alerts for multiple districts from August 11 to 14. Met has forecasted heavy to very heavy rain at isolated locations in Bageshwar, Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, and Champawat. Authorities have intensified rescue and relief operations in disaster-hit areas while warning citizens of potential disruptions.