Uttarkashi tunnel drilling halted after auger machine platform collapses

Uttarkashi, Nov 24 The operation to rescue 41 workers trapped inside the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district was halted after the platform supporting the auger machine which is drilling through the debris collapsed on Thursday evening.

Girish Singh Rawat, one of the members of the rescue operation team, said: "Drilling cannot be done until the platform is ready. It may take five to six hours to get the platform ready."

"So far, around 45 meters of drilling has been completed and about 10 to 12 meters of drilling work is left. As soon as the drilling is completed, the workers trapped in the tunnel will be rescued and will be taken to a hospital," he added.

In view of the rescue operation, a temporary Chief Minister Camp Office has been set up in Matali.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Silkyara and took stock of the rescue operation.

He also talked to the workers trapped in the tunnel through a walkie-talkie.

Uttarkashi DM Abhishek Ruhela, who also reached the tunnel site on the day, said that the rescue operation is almost in the final stages. "A pipeline is being laid in the tunnel to evacuate the workers. The pieces of steel stuck in the debris have been removed. Hopefully, positive results will come soon."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor