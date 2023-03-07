"Utterly irresponsible statement": BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad urges Congress to clear Rahul Gandhi's UK speech

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday urged Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge to clear the party's stand over Rahul Gandhi's statement in which he asked for America and Europe's interference to restore democracy in India.

The BJP leader termed Rahul Gandhi's remark as an "utterly irresponsible statement" and "shameful".

The BJP leader's remarks came after Rahul Gandhi in the UK said, "Why Europe and the US - the defenders of democracies were oblivious of how a huge chunk of democracy in India has come undone?"

While addressing the BJP's press conference, Prasad said, "We ask Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge if you feel that you are an elected pres of Congress, do you support this irresponsible and shameful comment of Rahul Gandhi that 'America and Europe must intervene in India to restore democracy'? If you don't support Rahul Gandhi's statement, then disown it."

"Sonia Gandhi Ji, BJP will like to urge you to make your stand very clear - where do you stand in the face of this utterly irresponsible statement of your son asking for interference by America and Europe to restore democracy in India?" Prasad added.

Several other BJP leaders slammed Congress over Gandhi's remarks on the UK.

While, the Lok Sabha Privilege Committee on March 10 will hear the Bharatiya Janta Party's demand seeking a privilege motion against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for making a "misleading, derogatory, unparliamentary and incriminatory" statement during a discussion on the motion of thanks on the President's Address.

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said that Gandhi has crossed all limits in his hatred for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed Congress leader Gandhi for his remark that the "Opposition leaders' microphones are often switched off in Parliament" saying that it is Gandhi who speaks the most in Parliament.

BJP MP Vivek Thakur slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his address at Cambridge and accused him of being an "agenda carrier" of another country.

( With inputs from ANI )

