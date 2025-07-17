Uttra Pradesh Shocker: Man Brutally Attacks Neighbours for Scolding His Dog in Greater Noida

A man from greater Noida assaulted his neighbours for allegedly scolding at his dog. The victim reportedly was having fun time with family in rented house in greater Noida, when dog came at their residence and started barking at them. To save themself he scolded him and shook him off. After knowing about the incident his neighbour (dog owner) Satish came and out of anger assaulted him with sharp weapon.

During the assault, Devendra's nose was severed, and his wife was beaten when she tried to intervene. Following this incident police complaint has been registered against the accused.

In separate incident A stray dog is seen attacking a college student in Indore, leaving her seriously injured while he was on her way to an exam center. This incident took place at 6:30 in the morning on July 12 when small pack of dogs attacked girl.

Girl fell down while trying to escape, however she suffered injuries. She screamed and cried for help but dogged attacked second time. After listening to her scream one girl came and helped the victim. The attacked girl was so scared that she sat and was traumatize due to this incident. As per the reports girl is currently receiving the treatment.