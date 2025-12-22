Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Couple Found Dead in Bathroom Due to Gas Geyser Suffocation in Pilibhit

Uttar Pradesh: In tragic turn of events couple died in bathroom due to lack of oxegen. This incident occurred in in Gurukul Puram Colony in the city of Kotwali area, Pilibhit. Based on on initial investigations, it is believed that the use of the gas geyser caused a lack of oxygen in the bathroom, leading to their suffocation. Deceased Harjinder Singh and his wife Renu lived in a rented house. Renu had fractured her hand in a motorcycle accident.

On Sunday, Harjinder Singh had put clothes out to dry on the roof. When the clothes remained there until night, the landlord, Anshu Joshi, called him, but there was no answer. He then tried calling Renu, but her phone also went unanswered, raising his suspicions. He peeked into the room but saw no one. The bathroom door was locked from the inside, and despite repeated calls, there was no response. He then looked through a gap in the door and saw the bodies in the bathroom. He immediately informed the police. Following a tip-off from neighbors, police broke down the bathroom door and recovered the bodies on Sunday night at 11 PM. The police conducted videography and then removed the bodies. Renu was unclothed, while Harjinder Singh was fully clothed, including his shoes and socks.

According to Jagran, Kotwali Inspector Satyendra Singh said that there was no window in the bathroom. He believes that the lack of oxygen due to the use of the gas geyser in the enclosed bathroom caused the couple to become unconscious, and they subsequently died of suffocation. The exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem examination.