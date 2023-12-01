Uzbek woman arrested from India-Nepal border in Bihar's Madhubani

Patna, Dec 1 An Uzbek woman was arrested by officials of Sashashtra Seema Bal (SSB) from the India-Nepal border in Bihar's Madhubani district on Friday.

The woman, carrying a passport where her name was mentioned as Khujayewa Zilola and her husband's name as Aazsu, was held while crossing Laukaha border pillar number 247 situated on the border in Madhubani.

During checking of her belongings, the SSB officials recovered a fake Aadhaar card with a Delhi address, 5 US dollars, Rs 1,260 in Nepali currency, Rs 30 in Indian currency, a mobile phone, three Sim cards, a suitcase, and three coins of UAE.

During questioning, the woman said that she was going from Kathmandu to Delhi and was on the way to Laukaha bus stand to catch a bus. She also said that she used to live in Mumbai and Pune as well.

"We have arrested an Uzbek national from pillar number 247 for illegally entering into India. She was not carrying valid documents and she also had some objectionable items. The woman reveals that her friend was residing with a person named Rakesh in Delhi and she was on the way to meet her. We have handed her over to Laukaha police for further legal action," SSB Laukaha border Inspector Raj Kumar said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor