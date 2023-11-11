V-P Dhankhar directs publication of reports on 3 criminal bills

New Delhi, Nov 11 Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday directed the circulation and publication of three reports on 'The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita', 'The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita', and 'The Bharatiya Sakshya Bill.

In a post on X, the Vice-President Secretariat said, “Vice-President of India and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar has directed the circulation and publication of the following three Reports: 246th Report on 'The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023', 247th Report on 'The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023', and 248th Report on 'The Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023', submitted on November 10, 2023 by Brij Lal, Member Parliament (RS) and Chairman of Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs.”

Reports on the three bills which seek to replace the criminal and procedural laws were submitted to Dhankhar on Friday.

The Vice-President's Secretariat posted on X that chairman of the standing committee on home Brij Lal called on Dhankhar in Parliament and handed over the three reports.

Soon after Union Home Minister Amit Shah had introduced the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bills in Lok Sabha in August this year, he had urged the Speaker to refer the measures to the standing committee for its examination.

The three bills were introduced in the Parliament during the Monsoon Session, in a bid to replace the British-era laws.

The three Bills were then referred to Parliament's select committee which was asked to submit its report within three months, i.e. by November 2023.

While introducing the Bills, Home Minister Amit Shah had said that they would transform India's criminal justice system and added the changes were done to provide speedy justice and create a legal system that caters to contemporary needs and aspirations of the people.

Earlier this month, the parliamentary panel had adopted the three reports offering a slew of amendments but sticking to their Hindi names, with nearly 10 opposition members submitting dissent notes.

