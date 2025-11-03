V-P Radhakrishnan stresses character building as foundation of education and national progress

Kollam, Nov 3 In his first visit to Kerala after taking over his new office, Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan, on Monday, called for renewed emphasis on character formation as the foundation of education and national progress, while inaugurating the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Fatima Mata National College in Kollam.

"Education is the greatest wealth a person can possess," he said, quoting Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar, and urged students to pair knowledge with discipline, social responsibility, and moral strength.

"Man-making is the most important foundation for creating a great, strong, and compassionate society," he added.

Founded in 1951 by Reverend Jerome M. Fernandez, the institution marked 75 years of service to education and nation-building.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Union Minister of State for Tourism as well as Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, and Bishop of Kollam Reverend Paul Antony Mullassery joined the celebrations alongside alumni, faculty, and students.

Commending the college's motto 'Per Matrem Pro Patria' (Through the Mother for the Fatherland), the Vice-President said the phrase continues to inspire generations to live with integrity and purpose.

He noted that building such institutions in post-Independence India required "courage, faith, and community spirit rather than wealth", and lauded Fatima Mata College for upholding that legacy as "a beacon of knowledge and social responsibility".

Vice-President Radhakrishnan made a strong appeal for a nationwide "No to Drugs" campaign, urging parents, teachers, and students to unite against substance abuse.

Calling the drug menace "a serious challenge that destroys youth and societies alike", he said a drug-free lifestyle is crucial for both physical health and social harmony.

He also cautioned students to use social media responsibly, noting that while technology has immense potential to connect and empower, "its careless use can mislead, divide, and distract."

Youth, he said, should use digital platforms "to promote truth, compassion, and national unity".

Applauding Kerala's leadership in education and literacy, the Vice-President credited the vision of pioneers like Reverend Fernandez and expressed hope that the college would celebrate its centenary in a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India).

Concluding his address, Vice-President Radhakrishnan described the institution as "a temple of wisdom and a lighthouse of values", and extended his best wishes for its continued contribution to the nation's educational and moral advancement.

Earlier on Monday, the Vice-President arrived in the state capital city airport from Delhi and reached Kollam.

On Monday late evening, he returned to the state capital city and after spending the night at Kerala Raj Bhavan.

On Tuesday, he will attend an event at the national institute -- Sree Chithra Institute of Science and Technology in the capital city and after that he returns to Delhi.

