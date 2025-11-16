V Srinivas appointed Rajasthan’s new chief secretary

Jaipur, Nov 16 Senior IAS officer V. Srinivas has officially been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Rajasthan, with the state government issuing fresh appointment orders on Sunday.

His return to the state cadre comes immediately after the Central government relieved him from his deputation, clearing the administrative pathway for him to assume the top bureaucratic post.

Srinivas, a 1989 batch IAS officer, is one of the seniormost officers in the Rajasthan cadre and was widely expected to be chosen for the role.

His appointment marks a significant administrative shift in the state’s bureaucracy, particularly as he brings with him over three decades of experience, including extensive service at the national and international levels.

Speculation over his appointment gained momentum after Srinivas met Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma in Delhi earlier this week. Following this meeting, the state government formally sent a proposal to the Centre requesting his repatriation. Srinivas was serving as Secretary, Ministry of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, and was relieved after the Centre accepted the state’s request.

V. Srinivas has spent more than 20 years on central deputation, serving in a variety of top-tier positions across ministries. He has held the posts of Secretary, Department of Pensions and Pensioners’ Welfare, and had additional charge of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). His earlier roles include assignments in the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Textiles, and the Ministry of Culture. During his tenure as Deputy Director at AIIMS, Delhi, he played a key role in initiating the Digital-AIIMS project, an important step in modernising healthcare systems.

His international experience includes a stint as an Advisor to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, D.C., where he worked on governance and administrative reforms.

Srinivas chaired the nomination meeting for the National Awards for e-Governance 2026 on Friday, marking one of his final engagements in Delhi before returning to Rajasthan.

With his appointment now official, he is expected to take charge at the Secretariat immediately. His entry is seen as a major administrative boost, with the government expecting his expertise in governance reforms and digital administration to accelerate key initiatives across Rajasthan.

