Vaastu Dosh in Rajasthan BJP headquarters? Experts called in to resolve issue

Experts called in to remove Vaastu Dosh

Jaipur, Nov 1 : If BJP party workers are to be believed, senior leaders are brainstorming about solutions to remove the ‘Vaastu Dosh’ inside the party office which according to them, is creating many challenges for the party.

"The party office underwent reconstruction a few years back but Vaastu tips were not followed during its renovation. Eventually, the party has been grappling with issues like factionalism, failure in bypolls and so on. There have been so many issues which could have toppled the Congress but surprisingly all of them fell flat.”

“Hence Vaastu experts were called and they told us that the new building did not follow proper norms.”

In fact, the Vaastu experts said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s old bungalow in Delhi which he vacated was also not Vaastu friendly and hence Rahul failed to take off as a leader from that house. The bungalow where he has now shifted is quite Vaastu friendly and thus the success of his "Bharat Jodo Yatra" and his emergence as a leader, informed party leaders.

