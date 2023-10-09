Vacate 'unsafe' H tower within 15 days, Gurugram admin tells Chintels residents

Gurugram, Oct 09 The Gurugram administration declared Tower H of the Chintels Paradiso Sector 109 condominium unsafe on Monday and directed the residents to vacate it within 15 days.

The Gurugram administration also threatened to enforce the Disaster Management Act if the residents did not vacate the tower. The Act would empower authorities to forcibly vacate the building.

In a recent report, IIT-Delhi declared Towers D, E F and G of the housing society as unsafe to live in and they were vacated.

On February 10 last year, six floors of Tower D collapsed partially, killing two residents. There are nine towers in Chintels; five of these, D, E, F, G and H have been declared unsafe so far.

“These towers are unsafe and any unwanted incident can take place anytime. The builder should pay for the relocation of the residents. We cannot let people risk their lives,” said a senior district administration official requesting anonymity.

An ultimatum was also issued to the builders to work out compensation with Tower D, E, F G and H residents at the earliest or the administration would auction all its assets and reimburse the residents, he said.

“We are in a lurch as directions have been passed for vacating the flats. We are aware of the risk but if we move out of the towers, the builder will not provide us with any land and we will be homeless,” said Chintels RWA president Rakesh Hooda.

