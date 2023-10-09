Vacate 'unsafe' Tower G within 15 days: Admin tells Chintels residents

Gurugram The Gurugram administration on Monday declared Tower G of the Chintels Paradiso Sector-109 condominium unsafe and directed the residents to vacate within 15 days or else the Disaster Management Act would be in force.

The Act would empower authorities to forcibly vacate the buildings.

In a recent report, IIT-Delhi declared Towers D, E and F of the housing society, which have already been evacuated, as unsafe to live in.

On February 10, 2022, six floors of Tower D collapsed partially, killing two residents.

There are nine towers in Chintels and four of these -- E, F, D, and G -- have been declared unsafe so far .

The district administration on the recommendations of IIT Delhi declared the building unsafe in November 2022.

In January this year, the administration declared towers E and F unsafe and a structural audit by IIT Delhi directed residents to vacate the buildings.

“These towers are unsafe and any unwanted incident can take place anytime. The builder should pay for the relocation of the residents. We cannot let people risk their lives,” said a senior district administration.

An ultimatum was also issued to the builders to work out compensation with Tower D, E and F residents at the earliest or the administration would auction all its assets and reimburse the residents, he said.

“We are in a lurch and no choice and direction have also been passed for flat vacation. We are aware of the risk but if we move out of the towers, the builder will not provide us with any land and we will be homeless,” said Chintels RWA (residents’ Welfare Association) president Rakesh Hooda.

