Vadodara Bridge Collapse: Death Toll Rises to 13 as Two More Bodies Recovered
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 9, 2025 20:24 IST2025-07-09T20:21:36+5:302025-07-09T20:24:56+5:30
The death toll in the Vadodara Gambhira Bridge collapse rose to 13 on Wednesday after rescue teams recovered two more bodies, IANS reported.
Two more bodies have been recovered from the Vadodara Gambhira Bridge collapse site, bringing the total number of casualties to 13 pic.twitter.com/y7ceWbpKh2— IANS (@ians_india) July 9, 2025