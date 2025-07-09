Vadodara Bridge Collapse: Death Toll Rises to 13 as Two More Bodies Recovered

By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 9, 2025 20:24 IST2025-07-09T20:21:36+5:302025-07-09T20:24:56+5:30

The death toll in the Vadodara Gambhira Bridge collapse rose to 13 on Wednesday after rescue teams recovered two ...

Vadodara Bridge Collapse: Death Toll Rises to 13 as Two More Bodies Recovered | Vadodara Bridge Collapse: Death Toll Rises to 13 as Two More Bodies Recovered

Vadodara Bridge Collapse: Death Toll Rises to 13 as Two More Bodies Recovered

The death toll in the Vadodara Gambhira Bridge collapse rose to 13 on Wednesday after rescue teams recovered two more bodies, IANS reported.

Open in app
Tags :Gujarat Bridge CollapseVadodraBridge CollapseNational news