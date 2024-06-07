Vadodara Crime Branch arrests two criminals

Vadodara, June 7 Vadodara Crime Branch on Friday claimed to have arrested two criminals who were involved in multiple criminal activities in the city.

“A police team noticed two individuals hastily fleeing upon spotting the patrol vehicle. They attempted to escape on a two-wheeler but were quickly intercepted and detained by the Crime Branch. The criminal backgrounds of both individuals include a string of offences such as break-ins and thefts across Mumbai and surrounding areas,” an official said.

He identified the accused as Naushad alias Sagar Mustak Alam from Navi Mumbai and Shera Chauhan from Maharashtra's Naigaon,

He said that both the criminals were wanted in four cases across different police stations of Vadodara.

“During their interrogation, the suspects broke down and confessed to a series of thefts,” the official said.

He said that two mobile phones, a Ganesh idol, and cash were recovered from them.

“Investigations also reveal that the two-wheeler they were using was stolen. Both suspects admitted to specifically targeting Vadodara for their operations, scouting deserted houses during the day to execute their thefts,” the official said.

--IANS

