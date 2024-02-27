Vadodara man held for performing 'Jamal Kudu' hook step with liquor bottle

Vadodara, Feb 27 Gujarat's Vadodara police have apprehended a man whose video of performing the popular 'Jamal Kudu' hook step (Animal movie) with a liquor bottle went viral on social media.

The 26-year-old, identified as Vishal Kahar, performed the dance move during a wedding ceremony in Vadodara, officials said.

Police have charged Kahar under the state Prohibition Act for the illegal possession of liquor bottles without a valid permit following the discovery of 180 ml of alcohol in the seized bottle.

Kahar, who has a history of legal issues, including previous bookings under the stringent prohibition law, was found to be intoxicated during his performance.

Officers from Warasiya police station moved into action, apprehending Kahar from his residence in Kishanwadi late on February 24 night.

Upon his arrest, he informed the police about the hidden location of the bottle in his house, leading to its recovery.

The video showcased Kahar attempting to balance the liquor bottle on his head while dancing, an act that drew immediate attention and led to his arrest.

Officials stated that Kahar is currently in custody, and an investigation for his actions is underway.

