Vadodara sets up 28-bed dedicated treatment ward to tackle dengue

Vadodara, Sep 13 As the city recovers from floods, Vadodara has now set up a dedicated 28-bed treatment ward for treating dengue patients.

In response to a rise in dengue cases, SSG Hospital, the largest government hospital in central Gujarat, has set up such a facility for treating dengue patients.

The hospital aims to provide intensive care for those affected, according to in-charge RMO H.S. Chauhan.

The city has seen a surge in dengue, malaria, and cholera cases in recent days.

According to the health bulletin released by the municipal corporation, six of the 41 suspected dengue cases were confirmed positive in the past 24 hours, while one out of 115 suspected malaria cases tested positive.

Affected areas include Kishanwadi, Shiyabaug-2, Adarshnagar, Ekta Nagar, and Mujmahuda for dengue, and Kapurai for malaria.

Chauhan confirmed that while dengue cases have increased slightly, the hospital is fully prepared.

"We have seen 14 cases of dengue in the past week, including five today. Thankfully, there have been no severe casualties. The city's health infrastructure remains on high alert to manage the situation as efforts continue to address the ongoing health crisis," he said.

The hospital has taken extensive measures to handle the outbreak, and additional beds will be arranged if required.

Chauhan also urged residents to maintain cleanliness and prevent water stagnation to curb mosquito breeding.

Meanwhile, 17 deaths had been reported in the Lakhpat and Abdasa tehsils of Kutch.

In other villages, there are reported cases of fever, but they appear to be instances of common fever.

Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said, "Among the 17 deaths, 4-5 have been attributed to causes such as heart attacks and brain strokes. Nearly 12 deaths appear to be related to this fever. Unfortunately, we could not collect samples from the earlier cases, but we have gathered 64 samples, including those from the last four deceased, their contacts, and individuals showing symptoms. These have been sent to Pune and Rajkot for testing."

