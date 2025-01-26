Vadodara to relocate 150 crocodiles amid Vishwamitri river development project

Vadodara, Jan 26 The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) has initiated a project to deepen and widen the Vishwamitri River as part of its flood prevention measures.

However, since the project began, multiple crocodile carcasses have been discovered in the river, sparking outrage among wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists.

Speculations abound regarding the causes of the crocodile deaths, ranging from habitat disruption to possible water contamination. To address these concerns and prevent further harm to the crocodile population, authorities have decided to temporarily relocate approximately 150 crocodiles to safer locations.

Vadodara often referred to as the "City of Crocodiles," is home to a population of mugger crocodiles (Crocodylus palustris). The Vishwamitri River, which traverses approximately 17 kilometres through the city, serves as a primary habitat for these reptiles.

As of 2021, the crocodile population within the Vishwamitri River was estimated to have surpassed 300 individuals. A comprehensive census conducted in 2021 revealed that the Vadodara district harbours over 1,000 crocodiles across various water bodies, marking a significant increase from previous years.

In July 2024 alone, forest officials and wildlife volunteers rescued 21 crocodiles from urban areas within the Vadodara range. Given the river's importance as a habitat and the potential for human-crocodile conflicts during construction activities, the decision to relocate the reptiles aims to mitigate risks to both the animals and the public.

According to officials, the relocation process will involve the expertise of forest department personnel. "The primary objective is to ensure the safety of these crocodiles and avoid any untoward incidents," said Shital Mistry, Chairman of VMC’s Standing Committee.

Plans are underway to house the relocated crocodiles in specially designed enclosures with water facilities at Kamati Bagh and Safari Garden. Arrangements for cages required to safely capture the crocodiles have already been made. The relocation is expected to commence around February 15, 2025, and be completed by June 2025.

Officials emphasised the need for careful execution to protect the ecosystem and maintain public safety during the Vishwamitri River project.

