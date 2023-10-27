Vaibhav Gehlot to skip ED summons on Friday, to appear on Oct 30

New Delhi, Oct 27 Congress leader Vaibhav Gehlot, son of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a FEMA case, will not be appearing before the agency on Friday and has sought time till October 30.

According to ED sources, Vaibhav has written to the agency seeking more time to appear.

The source said that he has written to ED that he will be appearing before the agency on October 30.

On Thursday, Ashok Gehlot had shared the summons on X issued to his son by the ED asking him to appear before it in Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case.

The Chief Minister has also slammed the BJP government questioning the timing of the ED searches in Rajasthan on Thursday including the premises of state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasara and summons to his son.

The polling for the 200-member Assembly polls in Rajasthan is scheduled on November 25 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

