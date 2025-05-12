Vaishakh Purnima 2025: Devotees Take Holy Dip at Sangam on This Auspicious Day (Watch Video)

The Purnima Tithi of the month of Vaishakh has a special significance in all months of Purnima. While this date is, on the one hand, a day of religion, worship, virtue, and penance and is also special for getting the grace of Lord Vishnu, Mother Lakshmi, according to religious beliefs, the month of Vaishakh is considered as the best month for the devotion of Shri Narayan. Due to this, thousands of devotees bathe in holy places of pilgrimage and purify themselves. Bathing in holy rivers on the full moon day has special significance. Vaishakh Shukla Purnima is called Buddha Purnima or People Purnima. The full moon of every month is dedicated to Lord Shri Hari Vishnu, the sustainer of the universe.

On this day, Lord Buddha's birth anniversary and Nirvana day are also celebrated with great fanfare. On the day of Buddha Purnima, Buddhists from all over the world come here to Bodh Gaya. The Bodhi tree is worshiped. It is believed that Gautama Buddha attained enlightenment under this tree. On the day of Vaishakh Purnima, there is special significance in worshiping the moon. By worshiping Chandradev on this day, one gets mental peace and positive energy.

Devotees took a holy dip and offered prayers at Prayagraj's Sangam on the auspicious occasion of Vaishakh Purnima 2025. In Haridwar, Uttar Pradesh, people also bathed in the Ganga River to celebrate the occasion. Devotees believe that this sacred bath ensures peace in their lives and brings continued blessings from God. The significance of bathing in the Ganges on Vaishakh Purnima has attracted thousands of people to Prayagraj and Haridwar, where they also participate in charitable acts, pujas, and other rituals.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Devotees take holy dip and offer prayers at Prayagraj's Sangam on the occasion of Vaishakh Purnima 2025 pic.twitter.com/4aIP4qDMuD — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2025

#WATCH | Haridwar, Uttarakhand | Devotees take holy dip in Ganga River on the occasion of Vaishakh Purnima 2025 pic.twitter.com/YN4SWEfu1F — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 12, 2025

Vaishakh Purnima is celebrated every year as Buddha Jayanti. The Purnima of Vaishakh month has special significance in Hinduism. The work done on Purnima on this day is considered very auspicious and fruitful. According to religious beliefs, Lord Vishnu's avatar Gautama Buddha was born on the Purnima date of the month of Vaishakh. On this day, keeping fast, performing puja, and giving charity brings happiness in life and the mind remains calm. On the day of Vaishakh Purnima, the worship of Lord Vishnu, Mother Lakshmi, and Chandradev is of special importance.