Vaishno Devi Landslide: CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Rs 4 Lakh Aid for UP Victims’ Families

Vaishno Devi News: The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has announced financial assistance for families of state residents killed in a landslide in Jammu and Kashmir. Officials have also been directed to arrange the transportation of the deceased’s bodies from Jammu and Kashmir to Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Minister’s office said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences to the bereaved families of those who died in the natural calamity during the Vaishno Devi Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir. The Chief Minister directed financial assistance of Rs 4 lakhs to all the families of the… — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2025

"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences to the bereaved families of those who died in the natural calamity during the Vaishno Devi Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir. The Chief Minister directed financial assistance of Rs 4 lakhs to all the families of the deceased who were residents of Uttar Pradesh. The Chief Minister also directed the officials to make arrangements for sending the bodies of the deceased to their homes," the CM’s office said as quoted by ANI.

According to the regional media reports, residents of Meerut, Baghpat and Muzaffarnagar were among those killed in the landslide near the Vaishno Devi temple in Reasi district. According to available information, one person each from Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and Baghpat died in the incident. Over four people were injured.