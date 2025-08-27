Vaishno Devi Landslide: Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Announces Rs 6 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Families of Deceased, Rs 1 Lakh for Seriously Injured

Vaishno Devi News: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 6 lakh for the next of kin of those who died in a landslide near the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district. The landslide on Tuesday in the Katra belt claimed 34 lives and left 20 others injured.

Chief Minister has announced ₹6 lakh ex-gratia (₹4 lakh from SDRF & ₹2 lakh from CM’s Relief Fund) for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the landslide at Mata Vaishno Devi & other flood-related incidents in past two days in J&K.



The Chief Minister’s office said the ex-gratia includes Rs 4 lakh from the State Disaster Response Fund and Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund per deceased person. Additional relief will be provided to victims of other flood-related incidents across the region over the past two days.

The chief minister announced Rs 1 lakh for those with serious injuries and Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 for minor injuries. To ensure timely response, he directed an advance placement of Rs 10 crore with each Deputy Commissioner in affected districts. The funds will be used for immediate relief, rehabilitation, and restoration.

Abdullah expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and assured that the government would provide full support to the victims of these natural disasters.