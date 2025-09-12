Vaishno Devi Yatra to Resume on This Date Following August Trikuta Hills Landslide

The Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district is scheduled to resume on Sunday, ending a 19-day pause caused by a tragic landslide. The annual pilgrimage was halted on 26 August after a sudden cloudburst triggered a landslide at Adhkuwari in the Trikuta Hills, claiming 34 lives and injuring 20 others. This interruption marked the longest suspension of the yatra since the Covid-19 lockdown. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDB) announced on X, “Jai Mata Di! The Vaishno Devi Yatra will resume from September 14 (Sunday), subject to favourable weather conditions.”

Officials said the halt was necessary to address adverse weather and urgent repair work along the pilgrimage path. They emphasized that the journey would only continue if conditions remained safe. The SMVDB advised devotees to carry valid identification, follow designated trails, and cooperate with staff stationed along the route. The Board also confirmed that RFID-based tracking would remain mandatory for transparency and monitoring purposes. Pilgrims were encouraged to check the Shrine Board’s official website for live updates, booking services, and helpline assistance to ensure a smooth and secure pilgrimage experience.

During the suspension period, extensive restoration work was undertaken on the damaged pathways and commercial facilities in Katra. Authorities highlighted that the safety of pilgrims remained their utmost priority. The Shrine Board expressed gratitude to devotees for their patience and understanding. “The resumption of the Yatra reflects our shared faith and collective resilience. We are dedicated to maintaining the sanctity, security, and dignity of this revered pilgrimage,” a spokesperson stated. With preparations complete and precautions in place, the sacred journey is set to welcome devotees once again under safe and controlled conditions.