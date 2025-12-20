Vajpayee’s Viksit Bharat vision being fulfilled by PM Modi: BJP

Bhopal, Dec 20 BJP National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP, Arun Singh, on Saturday stated that the 'Viksit Bharat' was envisioned by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, which is being fulfilled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the press at the BJP headquarters in Bhopal, veteran BJP politician Arun Singh stated that the ‘Pradhan Mantri Grameen Sadak Yojana’ introduced during the late Vajpayee’s government has brought a drastic change in rural parts of the country.

“During ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure, many initiatives were started that continue to benefit people today. Today, we see the expansion of these schemes for the benefit of the Prime Minister’s vision,” Singh said.

Highlighting many other initiatives launched during Vajpayee’s regime, the BJP leader stated that programs like the Prime Minister’s Rural Service Scheme, village-level services, and development projects were initiated under his leadership.

“Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee envisioned these projects, and current leadership is accelerating their implementation, ensuring continuity, efficiency, and measurable development outcomes,” Singh added.

Arun Singh, who was on a visit to Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Saturday, reviewed the state BJP's preparations for the celebration of Vajpayee's birth anniversary on December 25.

To mark the occasion, the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government has prepared to lay the foundation of new industries worth more than Rs 21 lakh crore.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah would perform 'bhoomi-pujan' of projects in Gwalior, the birthplace of 'Bharat Ratna' Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday informed at an event in Gwalior to mark the birth centenary year of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate and perform 'bhoomi pujan' of projects costing Rs 2.5 lakh crore across MP.

Yadav has stated that investors in Madhya Pradesh will receive improved policies, opportunities, incentives, ecosystems, market linkages, and growth rates, along with full government support.

