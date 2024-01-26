'Valli Oyil Kummi' dance guru M. Badrappan conferred Padma Shri

Chennai, Jan 26 'Guru' M. Badrappan, who is exponent of Tamil Nadu's ancient 'Valli Oyil Kummi' dance, has been named for the Padma Shri award.

The 87-year-old is an expert in the ancient Tamil folk dance form Valli Oyil Kummi which is a mixed form of dance and song depicting the stories of Lord Murugan and Valli Amma. This art form also takes up social issues through the art.

This art form was traditionally male-dominated and it was Badrappan who trained women to become Valli Oyi Kummi artists.

