Valmiki Development Corporation Scam: Former Minister B.Nagendra’s Wife Detained in Bengaluru, 20 Crore Transfer Detected by ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested the wife of former minister B. Nagendra in connection with the multi-crore fraud case in Maharshi Valmiki Development Corporation. Manjula was taken into custody by a team of ED officials from the Dollars Colony residence in Bengaluru. The ED office summoned Manjula for interrogation in the financial irregularities in this scam case. Following the arrest of former Minister B. Nagendra in connection with the Valmiki Development Corporation scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials have taken his wife Manjula into custody today. Manjula in the background of money transactions in her name and received money in her bank accounts at the time of the affair.

Nagendra was taken into custody by ED officials on July 13. Later he was brought to the house of the Judge of People's Representatives Court in Yelahanka. Judge Santosh Gajanana Bhat remanded him in custody for 5 days. He was instructed to appear again at 11 am on the 18th July. 20 crore transfer detected by ED: The investigation into the multi-crore corruption case in the Valmiki Development Corporation has intensified and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials have discovered the transfer of Rs 20.19 crore from a private bank based in Hyderabad to Bellary. ED officials have discovered that crores of money have been transferred to around 77 bank accounts including Bellary, Raichur and Tumkur. Therefore, the investigation of the Valmiki scandal will be more difficult for former minister Nagendra.

The ED officials who came to Bellary four days ago raided the house and office of former minister Nagendra and found the source of the money that had come to Bellary by putting documents there.20.19 crore money that came to Bellary during the Lok Sabha elections was suspected to have been used for the election. There is a suspicion that lakhs of money has been transferred and taken from the accounts of shepherds, jewellery shops, central shops and farmers at the panchayat level. ED and SIT officials gave a shock to those who had deposited money for 20% commission. They have advised to return the deposited money. Also, SIT and ED have issued notices to refund money to those who received commission and withdrew money on the day of depositing money in the bank account.