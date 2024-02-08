Van runs amok in Hyderabad, crushes 9-year-old

Hyderabad, Feb 8 A nine-year-old boy was killed when a DCM van ran amok, hitting pedestrians in Alwal area of Secunderabad here on Thursday.

The van, carrying goods to a supermarket, ran over a boy who was walking on the road with his mother.

Police said the boy sustained critical injuries and was shifted to a hospital, where he succumbed during the treatment. Identified as Tirupal, a Class 3 student at a private school, he, along with his mother, was on the way to hospital to see his father, who was undergoing treatment.

According to eye-witnesses, negligence by the van driver led to the accident. He had apparently parked the vehicle but suddenly lost control. The CCTV footage shows the van moving forward and running over the child before hitting a roadside tree.

The driver escaped from the spot soon after the accident. Police said they have registered a case and were investigating.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor