Vande Bharat sleeper train completes high-speed trial on Kota-Nagda section

Jaipur, Dec 31 Indian Railways has completed the final high-speed trial of the indigenously designed and manufactured Vande Bharat Sleeper Train under the supervision of the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS).

The trial was conducted on the Kota–Nagda section, where the train achieved a maximum speed of 180 kmph, marking a significant milestone in India’s journey towards advanced, self-reliant rail technology.

During the trial, comprehensive technical evaluations were carried out, including assessments of ride stability, oscillation and vibration behaviour, braking performance, emergency braking systems, safety mechanisms, and other critical parameters.

The train’s performance at high speed was found to be fully satisfactory, and the CRS declared the trial successful.

Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, shared a video of the high-speed trial on social media, highlighting the successful CRS certification of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train at 180 kmph on the Kota–Nagda section.

The video also featured a water-glass stability demonstration, where glasses filled with water remained steady without spillage even at high speed, underscoring the train’s superior ride quality, advanced suspension, and technological robustness.

The 16-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper rake, designed specifically for long-distance passenger travel, is equipped with state-of-the-art amenities. These include comfortable sleeper berths, advanced suspension systems, centrally controlled automatic doors, modern toilets, fire detection and safety monitoring systems, CCTV-based surveillance, digital passenger information systems, and energy-efficient technologies.

Together, these features aim to deliver a safe, comfortable, and world-class travel experience. There are many technological advancements and safety features of Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains.

Firstly, it is equipped with the KAVACH safety system. Secondly, it comes with jerk-free semi-permanent couplers with anti-climbers, fire barrier doors at the end of each coach, aerosol-based fire detection and suppression systems in electrical cabinets and lavatories, a regenerative braking system for improved energy efficiency and air-conditioning units with indigenously developed UV-C lamp-based disinfection systems.

It has centrally controlled automatic plug doors and fully sealed wider gangways, CCTV surveillance in all coaches, emergency talk-back units for passenger communication with the Train Manager or Loco Pilot, special lavatories for Divyangjan passengers in driving coaches at both ends, a centralised Coach Monitoring System for real-time monitoring of passenger amenities and ergonomically designed ladders for easier access to upper berths.

The successful completion of the CRS high-speed trial represents a major technical achievement and paves the way for the introduction of Vande Bharat Sleeper services.

This milestone reaffirms Indian Railways’ commitment to innovation, safety, and indigenous manufacturing under the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

