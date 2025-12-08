Vande Mataram 150: PM Modi recalls Cong govt's excesses during Emergency, says Constitution was throttled

New Delhi, Dec 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday invoked the memories of the Emergency (1975) while commemorating the 150th year of Vande Mataram in Parliament, describing the patriotic hymn as a guiding force of India’s freedom struggle and a symbol of resilience against oppression.

As the Prime Minister arrived in the Lok Sabha, members of the ruling party broke into slogans of Vande Mataram, setting the tone for the historic occasion.

PM Modi emphasised that the celebration was not merely ceremonial but a moment of reflection on India’s democratic journey. “We all have this great fortune in this House... On this historic occasion, we are witnessing a moment that brings to light the heart of history,” PM Modi said, urging Parliamentarians to use the discussion as a source of education for future generations.

He reminded the House that many chapters of history had unfolded before them, from the sacrifices of freedom fighters to the trials faced during the Emergency.

The Prime Minister recalled that when Vande Mataram marked its 100th year, the country was shackled under the chains of the Emergency, which triggered a burst of slogans from the treasury benches: “Shame, shame, shame.”

PM Modi noted how the Constitution was strangled, and patriots were jailed.

He described that period as a “dark calamity” in India’s democratic history, contrasting it with the current celebration of 75 years of the Constitution and 150 years of Vande Mataram.

PM Modi also linked the commemoration to other milestones being observed this year -- the 150th birth anniversaries of Sardar Patel and Birsa Munda, and the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur.

He said these anniversaries together reflect the spirit of sacrifice and unity that shaped India’s destiny.

“The 150th journey of Vande Mataram has passed through many stages. Today is an opportunity to restore pride in that great chapter. I believe Parliament and the nation must rise to this occasion. This should never be allowed to happen again,” PM Modi declared, stressing that the leadership of the freedom struggle was carried with Vande Mataram, which imbues energy and spirit in freedom fighters.

The commemoration, he said, was not only a tribute to history but also a reaffirmation of India’s democratic spirit, ensuring that the lessons of the past continue to guide the future.

