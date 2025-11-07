Vande Mataram - a timeless symbol of unity, says Prez Murmu

New Delhi, Nov 7 President Droupadi Murmu on Friday commemorated the 150th anniversary of India's national song, Vande Mataram, describing it as a timeless symbol of national unity and patriotism.

In a post on the social media platform 'X', the President said, "In the nineteenth century, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay composed the immortal song Vande Mataram against the backdrop of the Sannyasi Rebellion against British rule, which, since the time of the 1905 Swadeshi Movement, has become a source of inspiration for one and all. Since then, this song of reverence to Mother India has remained a proclamation of the emotional consciousness and unity of our countrymen, and will continue to be so."

"After Independence, the country reverently adopted it as the national song. On this glorious occasion of the completion of 150 years of this song, let all of us countrymen take this firm resolve that we will keep Mother India endowed with fine water, fine flowers, and bestow happiness, in accordance with the spirit of this song. Vande Mataram!" she added.

President Murmu highlighted that Vande Mataram not only inspired Indians during the freedom struggle but continues to serve as a source of pride, dedication, and patriotic spirit.

Across India, the 150th anniversary is being marked with cultural programmes, school activities, and public commemorations.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that 'Vande Mataram' is not just a collection of words but the "voice of India's soul", as the country marks the 150th anniversary of the iconic national song.

In a post on X, HM Shah said the song played a historic role in uniting the nation during India's freedom struggle and continues to inspire a sense of pride and patriotism among the youth even today.

"Vande Mataram is not merely a collection of words; it is the voice of India's soul. Against the English regime, 'Vande Mataram' united the nation and strengthened the consciousness of freedom. At the same time, it awakened in the revolutionaries an unwavering dedication, pride, and spirit of sacrifice for the motherland," HM Shah wrote in Hindi.

In Delhi, the Delhi Assembly is scheduled to organise a grand event. Citizens across the capital were encouraged to sing the full version of Vande Mataram with their families, reinforcing its role as a unifying national symbol.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending a special ceremony in the national capital, highlighting the continued reverence for the song.

