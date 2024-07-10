'Vande Mataram' in Vienna as Austrian artists welcome PM Modi

New Delhi, July 10 A special rendition of 'Vande Mataram' by Austrian artists greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the hotel Ritz-Carlton in Vienna, where he arrived after a highly successful two-day visit to Russia.

PM Modi arrived in Austria on Tuesday for a historic visit and he is the first Indian PM to visit the country in over 41 years.

Upon his arrival, PM Modi was welcomed by Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer at the airport. The two leaders then proceeded to the Ritz-Carlton hotel, where he was welcomed with the special performance of 'Vande Mataram'.

The members of the Indian community also greeted the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister will call on Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and later will hold talks with Chancellor Nehammer to discuss the bilateral ties between the two nations.

Earlier, Chancellor Nehammer hosted PM Modi for a private dinner engagement. Sharing a photo of the two leaders on X, the Chancellor wrote: "Welcome to Vienna, PM Narendra Modi! It is a pleasure and honour to welcome you to Austria. Austria and India are friends and partners. I look forward to our political and economic discussions during your visit!"

Expressing his gratitude, PM Modi thanked the Austrian Chancellor "for the warm welcome" and added, "I look forward to our discussions tomorrow as well. Our nations will continue working together to further global good."

Photos shared on social media showed a warm interaction between the two leaders, including a hug and a selfie taken by Nehammer with PM Modi.

In another post on X, PM Modi said: "Happy to meet you in Vienna, Chancellor Karl Nehammer. The India-Austria friendship is strong, and it will get even stronger in the times to come."

During PM Modi's visit, India and Austria are set to explore ways to deepen their bilateral relationship and enhance cooperation on various geopolitical challenges.

