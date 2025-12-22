Vande Mataram is not just a song, but a mantra of nation’s consciousness and courage: CM Yogi

Lucknow, Dec 22 The Uttar Pradesh Assembly held a special discussion on Monday to mark the 150th anniversary of the national song Vande Mataram. Participating in the debate, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Vande Mataram is not merely a song, but a mantra that embodies the spirit of India’s freedom struggle, the courage of its revolutionaries, and the nation’s self-respect.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh is perhaps the first Assembly to hold a detailed discussion on this historic subject.

He added that the debate was not limited to the song alone, but was an opportunity to reaffirm the nation’s collective duties towards Mother India.

“Respect for Vande Mataram is not just symbolic. It reflects our constitutional values and national responsibilities. It represents the soul, struggle, and resolve of the nation. It was not merely poetry, but a medium of worship of the motherland, cultural awakening, and the expression of nationalism,” Yogi said in the House.

Recalling history, the Chief Minister said that when Vande Mataram marked its silver jubilee, the country was under British rule following the First War of Independence in 1857.

“Draconian laws, repression, and torture were widespread, yet Vande Mataram kept the nation’s dormant consciousness alive,” he said.

He noted that even during its silver and golden jubilees, British rule continued, and the Congress sessions provided a platform for nurturing the spirit of freedom.

It was at the 1896 Congress session that Rabindranath Tagore first gave voice to Vande Mataram, turning it into a mantra for the entire nation, CM Yogi said.

The Chief Minister further remarked that when the song reached its centenary, the same Congress that had once given it prominence was in power but imposed the Emergency, stifling the Constitution. “This is a chapter of history that cannot be forgotten,” he said.

“As we celebrate the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, India under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership is confidently moving towards becoming a developed nation,” Yogi said, adding that the country is steadily realising the vision of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the immortal composer of the national song. He described the timing of the Assembly discussion as significant.

Referring to the First War of Independence, the Chief Minister said the freedom struggle unfolded across the country under leaders such as Mangal Pandey in Barrackpore, Shaheed Bandhu Singh in Gorakhpur, Dhan Singh Kotwal in Meerut, and Rani Lakshmibai in Jhansi. Following the setback of the 1857 uprising, Vande Mataram rekindled the nation’s spirit during a period of despair, he added.

Yogi also highlighted that Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, who served as a Deputy Collector under British rule, articulated the emotions of the common people through Vande Mataram, making it a symbol of resistance against the colonial mindset.

“Mother India is not merely a geographical entity, but the very essence of every Indian. Freedom was not just a political objective, but a spiritual pursuit,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that the lines ‘Sujalam, Suphalam, Malayaja-Shitalam, Shasyashyamalam Mataram’ vividly captured India’s natural abundance, prosperity, beauty, and strength, instilling a deep sense of national consciousness in the Indian psyche.

